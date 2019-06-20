Hawks pull off trade to land Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter

FILE - In this March 30, 2019, file photo, Virginia's De'Andre Hunter dribbles past Purdue's Grady Eifert (24) during the first half of a men's NCAA Tournament college basketball South Regional final game, in Louisville, Ky. Hunter is a high prospect in the NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20. AP Photo

The Atlanta Hawks have added to their impressive young core by selecting wingman De'Andre Hunter from national champion Virginia with the No. 4 pick of the NBA draft.

The selection was technically made by the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the Anthony Davis trade, but Hunter will wind up with the Hawks after the team completed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans just before the start of Thursday's draft.

The Hawks got the fourth choice from the Pelicans in exchange for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 picks, along with a protected first-round pick from Cleveland in 2020 that belonged to Atlanta. The trade was confirmed by a person familiar with the deal but can't be finalized until the NBA's new year begins on July 6.

Atlanta targeted Hunter as the seemingly perfect fit on a team that already has rising stars Trae Young and John Collins.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry