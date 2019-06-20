Baltimore takes 8-game slide into matchup with Seattle

Baltimore Orioles (21-53, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (32-46, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dylan Bundy (3-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (3-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last eight games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mariners are 14-24 in home games. Seattle has hit 136 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Orioles are 12-25 in road games. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Trey Mancini leads the club with a .558 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and is batting .256. Tom Murphy is 7-for-23 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 84 hits and has 35 RBIs. Chance Sisco is 4-for-19 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .261 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 1-9, .231 batting average, 7.45 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Dwight Smith Jr.: 10-day IL (concussion), Trey Mancini: day-to-day (arm), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).