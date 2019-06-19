Mieses has 3 RBI, leads Great Falls to 11-5 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Luis Mieses, Harvin Mendoza and Sam Abbott each drove home three runs, as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 11-5 on Wednesday.

Mendoza homered and singled, driving home three runs.

Great Falls scored in six different innings in the victory, including the ninth, when Cabera Weaver hit an RBI triple and Ty Greene scored on a groundout.

Ramon Pineda (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Billings starter Carlos Carreno (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Mustangs, Quincy McAfee doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.