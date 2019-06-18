Kozma’s sac fly leads Toledo to 2-1 win over Lehigh Valley

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Pete Kozma hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, driving in Daz Cameron with the go-ahead run, as the Toledo Mud Hens beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 2-1 on Tuesday.

Cameron scored after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a flyout by Jake Rogers.

The sacrifice fly by Kozma scored Cameron to give the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Lehigh Valley grabbed the lead on a walk by Mitch Walding that scored Andrew Romine. Toledo answered in the bottom of the inning when Jacob Robson hit an RBI single, scoring Willi Castro.

Toledo right-hander Tim Adleman (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Drew Anderson (0-6) took the tough loss in the International League game after giving up two runs and one hit over five innings.