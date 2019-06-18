Hermosillo leads Salt Lake to 2-1 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Michael Hermosillo homered and had two hits as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Nashville Sounds 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

After four scoreless innings, Salt Lake got on the board in the top of the fifth when Hermosillo and Jarrett Parker hit solo home runs.

The Sounds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Patrick Wisdom hit an RBI single, scoring Matt Davidson.

Starter JC Ramirez (1-1) got the win while Reed Garrett (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.