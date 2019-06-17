Marrero leads New Orleans to 5-3 win over Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Deven Marrero doubled and singled twice as the New Orleans Baby Cakes topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3 on Monday.

Down 2-0 in the second, Albuquerque cut into the lead when Roberto Ramos hit a solo home run.

The Baby Cakes added to their lead in the ninth inning when Gabriel Guerrero hit a three-run home run.

The Isotopes saw their comeback attempt come up short after Brian Mundell hit an RBI double and then scored on an error in the ninth to cut the New Orleans lead to 5-3.

Starters Ben Meyer and Kyle Freeland turned in great performances for New Orleans and Albuquerque, respectively. Meyer (3-4) went six innings, allowing one run and seven hits to get the win. Freeland (0-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits to take the tough loss in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Drew Butera doubled and singled twice for the Isotopes.