Barley’s homer leads Tri-City to 6-2 win over Everett

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Jordy Barley hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 6-2 win over the Everett AquaSox on Sunday.

The home run by Barley scored Tre Carter and Reinaldo Ilarraza to give the Dust Devils a 4-2 lead.

The Dust Devils later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Logan Driscoll and Jonny Homza hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Tom Colletti (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Travis Kuhn (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.