Kohlwey hits walk-off single, Amarillo beats Tulsa 2-1

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Taylor Kohlwey hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Tulsa Drillers 2-1 on Sunday.

Owen Miller scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a flyout by Luis Torrens and then went to third on a single by Kohlwey.

In the top of the first, Tulsa took the lead on a double by Cody Thomas that scored Gavin Lux. Amarillo answered in the fifth inning when Ivan Castillo scored when a runner was thrown out.

Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens went six innings, allowing one run and six hits. He also struck out five and walked three. Michel Baez (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Shea Spitzbarth (2-3) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Lux singled three times, also stealing two bases for the Drillers.