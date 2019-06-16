Jones, Stassi lift Round Rock over Tacoma 6-3

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Taylor Jones reached base three times as the Round Rock Express defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 6-3 on Sunday.

Max Stassi homered and singled with three RBIs for Round Rock.

Round Rock went up 4-0 in the third after Stassi hit a two-run home run and Kyle Tucker scored on a wild pitch.

The Express later tacked on two runs in the fourth when Stassi hit an RBI single and Tucker hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Round Rock right-hander Corbin Martin (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jonathon Niese (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over five innings.