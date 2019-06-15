Negret’s homer leads Idaho Falls to 4-3 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Juan Carlos Negret hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Idaho Falls Chukars to a 4-3 win over the Billings Mustangs on Saturday.

The home run by Negret capped a three-run inning and gave the Chukars a 3-2 lead after Maikel Garcia hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Chukars tacked on another run in the seventh when Isaiah Henry hit an RBI single, bringing home Ismaldo Rodriguez.

Billings saw its comeback attempt come up short after Quincy McAfee hit an RBI single, scoring Carlos Reina in the ninth inning to cut the Idaho Falls lead to 4-3.

Starter Adrian Alcantara (1-0) got the win while Ryan Dunne (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

Leonardo Seminati singled three times for the Mustangs.