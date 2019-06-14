McCann delivers 2-run single, Braves win 8th straight

Atlanta Braves mob Brian McCann after he hit a two-run single in the ninth inning of a baseball game to defeat Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 Friday, June 14, 2019, in Atlanta. AP Photo

Brian McCann capped Atlanta's three-run ninth inning with a two-run single off Héctor Neris, and the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.

Atlanta improved to 23-9 since May 10 and opened a 2 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. It was the first game between the division rivals since the Phillies swept three games from the Braves in late March.

Neris (1-3) was 15 for 15 in save chances this year, but couldn't find the formula on his 30th birthday. Philadelphia has dropped four of five.