Mariners pitcher Hernandez tires, exits early in rehab start
Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez pulled himself out of his first minor league rehab start because of fatigue.
Hernandez exited Friday after throwing 31 pitches for Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners said Hernandez came out of the game when he wore down, not with pain.
Hernandez allowed two hits and two runs in 2 1/3 innings against San Antonio before coming out. He struck out two and walked one.
Seattle had hoped their former ace would throw between 50-60 pitches in his first outing since going on the injured list with right shoulder stiffness on May 12.
The 33-year-old righty is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in eight starts for Seattle.
