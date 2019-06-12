Stobbe, Gutierrez lift Lakewood over Hagerstown 9-4

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Cole Stobbe tripled and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Hagerstown Suns 9-4 on Wednesday.

Abrahan Gutierrez doubled and singled for Lakewood.

Lakewood started the scoring in the second inning when Ben Pelletier hit a two-run double.

The Suns cut into the deficit in the third inning when Tyler Cropley hit a solo home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The BlueClaws later added five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Stobbe hit a two-run triple, while Stobbe hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Jonathan Guzman in the fifth.

Dominic Pipkin (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Hagerstown starter Jake Irvin (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Kyle Marinconz singled three times for the Suns.

Lakewood improved to 10-5 against Hagerstown this season.