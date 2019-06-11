Curbelo’s homer leads Kannapolis to 5-4 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Luis Curbelo hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators to a 5-4 win over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Intimidators and a three-game winning streak for the Drive.

The home run by Curbelo scored Corey Zangari to give the Intimidators a 4-2 lead.

The Intimidators tacked on another run in the seventh when Zangari hit an RBI double, driving in Alex Destino.

Greenville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kole Cottam hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to cut the Kannapolis lead to 5-4.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Starter Johan Dominguez (3-3) got the win while Yoan Aybar (1-3) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Cottam homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Drive.