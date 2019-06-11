Leahy leads Peoria to 1-0 win over Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Kyle Leahy allowed just five hits over eight innings, leading the Peoria Chiefs over the Clinton LumberKings in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Leahy (4-4) struck out seven to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After reaching base on a walk, Brendan Donovan advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, went to third on an error, and then scored on a double by Brady Whalen.

Humberto Mejia (5-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked five.

The LumberKings were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Chiefs' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.