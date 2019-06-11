Sports
Sturgeon’s double leads Pawtucket to 3-2 win over Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Cole Sturgeon hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 3-2 win over the Louisville Bats on Tuesday. The Red Sox snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.
Juan Centeno scored on the play after he hit a double with two outs and advanced to third on a double by Sturgeon.
Rusney Castillo hit an RBI single, scoring Josh Ockimey in the second inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. The Bats came back to take the lead in the third inning when Phillip Ervin hit a two-run double.
Pawtucket tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Tzu-Wei Lin hit an RBI double, driving in Gorkys Hernandez.
Trevor Kelley (5-2) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Sal Romano (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.
For the Bats, Alex Blandino singled twice, also stealing a base.
Comments