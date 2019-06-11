Sports
Reyes, Lowe fuel 5-4 Durham win over Toledo
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Nate Lowe hit a two-run homer in the first inning, and Arturo Reyes allowed just two hits over six innings as the Durham Bulls defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 5-4 on Tuesday.
The home run by Lowe scored Michael Brosseau to give the Bulls a 2-1 lead.
Trailing 5-3, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Mikie Mahtook hit a solo home run.
Reyes (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing one run.
Tyler Alexander (1-8) went six innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked two.
Comments