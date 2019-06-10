Thomas’ single leads Kane County to 9-3 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Alek Thomas hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 9-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Monday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Cougars and a four-game winning streak for the River Bandits.

The single by Thomas started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Zack Shannon hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run triple by Eddie Hernandez.

Kane County starter Michel Gelabert (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matt Ruppenthal (2-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after he allowed four runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the River Bandits, Ross Adolph doubled and singled.