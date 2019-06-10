Gonzalez, Custodio lead the way for DSL Red Sox2

, (AP) -- Bryan Gonzalez tripled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the DSL Red Sox2 topped the DSL Indians/Brewers 10-2 on Monday. The DSL Red Sox2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Gregori Custodio doubled and singled with two runs for DSL Red Sox2.

DSL Red Sox2 had a big five-run second inning in the blowout victory. Juan Rojas scored on a stolen base and Angeudis Santos scored on a single and Gonzalez hit an RBI triple en route to the six-run lead.

Faysel Gregorio (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Indians/Brewers starter Felipito Santos (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Vitor Watanabe doubled and singled for the DSL Indians/Brewers.