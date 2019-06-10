Mets visit the Yankees after Syndergaard’s strong performance

New York Mets (32-33, third in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (40-24, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Noah Syndergaard. Syndergaard threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts against Colorado.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Yankees are 21-12 on their home turf. They have hit 102 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Gary Sanchez leads the team with 19, averaging one every 9.1 at-bats.

The Mets are 13-22 on the road. They have slugged .424 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .597. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sanchez leads the Yankees with 19 home runs and is batting .260. DJ LeMahieu is 16-for-45 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Alonso leads the Mets with 35 extra base hits and has 46 RBIs. Todd Frazier is 10-for-31 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .251 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Mets: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.89 ERA

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (left hip flexor strain), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).