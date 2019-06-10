Morton scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (33-33, third in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-24, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Oakland will face off at Tropicana Field on Monday.

The Rays are 17-14 on their home turf. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .263 batting average, Austin Meadows leads the club with an average of .346.

The Athletics are 15-18 in road games. Oakland has hit 102 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 13 home runs and is batting .288. Meadows has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Josh Phegley leads the Athletics with 38 RBIs and is batting .268. Chapman is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Athletics: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).