Difo’s run leads Fresno to 5-4 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Wilmer Difo scored on a forceout in the ninth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 5-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Sunday.

The forceout capped a two-run inning and gave the Grizzlies a 5-4 lead after Carter Kieboom hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Scott Copeland (4-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while JT Chargois (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.