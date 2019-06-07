Franco hits walk-off single in 10th, Bowling Green beats West Michigan 7-6

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Wander Franco hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-6 on Friday.

Michael Smith scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Whitecaps tied the game 6-6 in the top of the ninth when Zach Malis hit an RBI single, bringing home Hector Martinez.

Reliever Joel Peguero (1-0) went two innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out three to pick up the win. Jose Vasquez (1-3) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Midwest League game.

Ulrich Bojarski was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Whitecaps. Martinez homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 4-1 against West Michigan this season.