Rosa’s homer leads Lakeland to 2-0 win over St. Lucie

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Dylan Rosa hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 2-0 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Friday.

The home run by Rosa scored Nick Ames and provided all the offense for Lakeland.

Angel De Jesus (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while St. Lucie starter Kyle Wilson (3-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Mets were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Flying Tigers' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.