The Latest: Bruins, Blues bruised and scoreless after 1st

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, is helped off the ice after getting hit in the face with the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

The Latest from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues (all times local):

9 p.m.

The Boston Bruins absolutely dominated the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. They have nothing to show for it and the game is scoreless going to the second period.

The Bruins outshot the Blues 17-8 through the opening 20 minutes and the play was lopsided until a late St. Louis power play. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington was up to the task with several difficult saves. There were a number of big hits, as there has been in every game so far in this rugged series.

Boston captain Zdeno Chara took 11 shifts and played 5:55 in a full face shield just 48 hours after taking a puck to his jaw.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2.

8:30 p.m.

Zdeno Chara wasted no time making an impact on Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

In the lineup 48 hours after a puck to the face gave him a significant facial injury, the Boston captain hit St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn 15 seconds into his first shift.

Fans chanted "Chara! Chara!" a few minutes later. He wasn't even on the ice at the time.

Boston registered six of the game's first eight shots. St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington has been up to the task, including a succession of back-to-back saves where he denied Brad Marchand with his blocker and Sean Kuraly with his right pad after sliding from post to post.

8:05 p.m.

Captain Zdeno Chara is in the Boston Bruins' starting lineup for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis 48 hours after taking a puck to the jaw that inflicted a serious facial injury.

The big defenseman had a full shield over his face. With no certainty about how much Chara can play, coach Bruce Cassidy opted to dress Steven Kampfer as the seventh defenseman. Forward David Backes is out.

The Blues made one lineup change: Rugged Robert Bortuzzo is on defense in place of Joel Edmundson.

7:45 p.m.

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is on the ice for pregame warmups. Matt Grzelcyk is not and will miss Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Chara took a puck to the face in Game 4 on Monday night and he was a game-time decision. Chara is wearing a full face shield.

Grzelcyk will miss his third game in a row after suffering a concussion in Game 2.

12:45 p.m.

Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara says he is no different than any other player gutting it out in pain during the playoffs and isn't thinking about risking further damage to his face.

Chara took a puck to the face in Game 4 on Monday night against St. Louis and did not return to the ice. It wasn't known if he will play in Game 5 on Thursday night.

Chara answered two questions and the Bruins' media relations staff transcribed them and sent them to reporters.

In one answer, Chara said: "At this time of the playoffs, everyone has injuries and there are challenges that you have to overcome to play. I'm no different than any player on either team."

Asked how he weighs the risk of further injury when deciding whether to play, Chara said: "You don't think about that. You think about playing. You don't go into a game thinking you might get hurt."

11:55 a.m.

Bruins defensemen Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk are being called game-time decisions to play against the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Boston coach Bruce Cassidy would not confirm Chara and Grzelcyk will take warmups ahead of Thursday night's game. Each player was on the ice for the morning skate. Chara sported a full face shield, and Grzelcyk was in a regular visor.

Chara took a puck to the face in Game 4 on Monday and did not return to the ice. Grzelcyk is eight days removed from being concussed on a hit from Oskar Sundqvist that led to the Blues forward being suspended for Game 3. Team doctors must clear him to play.

Cassidy says the team doctor also must give Chara approval to play.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno