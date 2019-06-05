Espino, Hernandez carry Fresno to 10-4 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Yadiel Hernandez homered twice and drove in four, and Paolo Espino allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 10-4 on Wednesday.

Espino (6-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven while allowing three runs.

Fresno batted around in the fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs, including two home runs by Hernandez.

Dustin Beggs (4-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked two.