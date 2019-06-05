Reds-Cardinals game postponed by rain; doubleheader Aug. 31

Busch Stadium grounds crew member Lucas Hackmann helps pull a tarp over the field just prior to the scheduled start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

The scheduled game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed because of rain.

It will be made up Aug. 31 as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The game was called after an 83-minute delay Wednesday night. Rain started right around when play was supposed to begin and didn't let up. The forecast called for showers deep into the night.

Anthony DeSclafani (2-3) had been slated to start for the Reds against Dakota Hudson (4-3).