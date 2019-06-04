McKinney hits grand slam, leads Buffalo over Scranton/WB

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Billy McKinney hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 5-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday.

The grand slam by McKinney, part of a five-run inning, gave the Bisons a 4-3 lead before Teoscar Hernandez scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the RailRiders cut into the deficit in the top of the next frame when Logan Morrison hit a solo home run.

Buffalo starter Ryan Feierabend (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 11 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daniel Camarena (0-2) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trey Amburgey hit two solo homers for the RailRiders. Morrison homered and singled.