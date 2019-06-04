FIFA members gather ahead of Infantino’s re-election

FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during an awarding ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Putin awarded FIFA President Gianni Infantino with the Order of Friendship and praised the World Cup that Russia hosted last year as the best ever. Evgenia Novozhenina

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is meeting his 211 voters one day ahead of his re-election for a new four-year term.

Infantino is attending a series of meetings on Tuesday hosted by soccer's six continental governing bodies in central Paris hotels.

Asian soccer leaders are preparing to elect China as host of the 2023 Asian Cup, while African officials are dealing with fallout from a chaotic African Champions League final game last Friday.

All 211 FIFA member federations meet Wednesday for their annual congress, where Infantino is unopposed to extend a presidential term that began in February 2016.