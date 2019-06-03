Sports
Stobbe hits walk-off single in 10th, Lakewood beats Hagerstown 3-2
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Cole Stobbe hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws topped the Hagerstown Suns 3-2 on Monday.
Carlos De La Cruz scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
The Suns tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Ricardo Mendez scored on a groundout.
Reliever Ismael Cabrera (2-0) went one scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one to pick up the win. Chris Vann (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked one.
Nic Perkins singled three times for the Suns.
Lakewood improved to 7-3 against Hagerstown this season.
