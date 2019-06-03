Jaguars sign journeyman receiver Terrelle Pryor

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed journeyman receiver Terrelle Pryor, giving the team more depth and experience at the position.

Pryor signed a one-year deal Monday and was expected to practice during organized team activities.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pounder should provide a bigger target for quarterback Nick Foles, whose receiving corps includes Chris Conley, Marqise Lee, Dede Westbrook, DJ Chark and Keelan Cole.

Pryor will be reunited with current Jaguars offensive coordinator John DeFilippo. DeFilippo was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2015; Pryor played two seasons (2015-16) for the Browns. They also worked together in Oakland (2012-13), where Pryor was a quarterback and DeFilippo was his position coach.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pryor has 115 receptions for 1,563 yards and seven touchdowns in seven NFL seasons with five teams. The former Ohio State quarterback played for Washington, the New York Jets and Buffalo over the last two years. He had 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns with the Browns in 2016.