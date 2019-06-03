The Latest: Djokovic in 10th French Open quarterfinal in row

Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in two sets, 6-2, 6-4, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

2:40 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Even Rafael Nadal never accomplished that.

Djokovic moved into the round of eight with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany, saving the only break point he faced and compiling 31 winners to only 12 unforced errors.

The top-seeded Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title and his second trophy at Roland Garros, where he won the championship in 2016.

Djokovic hasn't dropped a set through four matches this year. But he also has not faced a seeded player yet.

His quarterfinal opponent will be No. 5 Alexander Zverev or No. 9 Fabio Fognini.

___

12:40 p.m.

Madison Keys and Ash Barty will face off in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

In wet conditions in Paris, the 14th-seeded Keys had no problem dealing with 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova and advanced to last eight for the second straight year with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The eighth-seeded Barty defeated Sofia Kenin 6-3, 3-6, 6-0. Kenin, a 20-year-old American, had upset Serena Williams in the previous round.

"I'm definitely happy I was able to close it out in two sets," Keys said after Siniakova sent a final shot long on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "I love clay court and I love Paris, very happy to be here, so happy I get to play another match."

Keys made it to the semifinals in Paris last year.

___

9 a.m.

Sofia Kenin will try to follow up her upset of Serena Williams at the French Open by reaching her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 20-year-old American takes on No. 8 seed Ash Barty of Australia in the fourth round Monday.

Two other U.S. women also will be aiming to join Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals: Amanda Anisimova, 17, and Madison Keys, 24.

Keys, the runner-up to Stephens at the 2017 U.S. Open and a semifinalist in Paris last year, meets 42nd-ranked Katerina Siniakova, who is coming off the biggest victory of her career: She eliminated No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round.

Anisimova plays 137th-ranked qualifier Aliona Bolsova of Spain.

In men's action, No. 1 Novak Djokovic plays 45th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. Djokovic can become the first man to reach the French Open quarterfinals 10 years in a row.