Garcia, Turang lead the way for Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers topped the Peoria Chiefs 8-5 on Sunday.

Brice Turang singled four times with two runs for Wisconsin.

Down 5-2, the Timber Rattlers took the lead for good with four runs in the fifth inning. The Timber Rattlers sent 10 men to the plate as Yeison Coca scored on a groundout en route to the one-run lead.

The Timber Rattlers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Turang scored on a walk before he singled to score Leugim Castillo in the seventh.

Reese Olson (2-3) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Peoria starter Diego Cordero (2-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Leandro Cedeno homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Chiefs.