Pantoja and Friis homer to lead Akron to 7-2 win over Erie

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Alexis Pantoja and Tyler Friis connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 7-2 win over the Erie SeaWolves in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Pantoja hit a two-run shot before Friis hit a solo shot that gave the RubberDucks a 3-2 lead.

Akron right-hander Eli Morgan (3-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Matt Manning (4-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.