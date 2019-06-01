Nogales sparks Bulldogs to 7-2 win over Stanford

Davis Moore pitched a two-hitter over 6 2/3 innings, Emilio Nogales had three hits and drove in three runs and Fresno State advanced into Sunday's championship game of the Stanford Regional with a 7-2 victory over the top-seeded Cardinal on Saturday.

McCarthy Tatum added a two-run double and Nolan Dempsey homered for the third-seeded Bulldogs (40-14-1), who have won nine straight and 14 of 15 overall.

The last time Fresno State won its first two regional games was in 2008, when the Bulldogs went on to win the national title.

Brandon Wulff gave Stanford (42-12) the early lead with his 18th home run, a solo shot with two outs in the first.

Dempsey, who grew up about 10 miles from Sunken Diamond, tied the game with a monstrous home run in the fourth.

Stanford starter Will Matthiessen went five innings, giving up a run on six hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

The Bulldogs took a 4-1 lead in the sixth against Stanford's bullpen. Jacob Palisch (4-2) faced two batters and both scored on Nogales' double.

After giving up the home run in the first, Moore (10-1) did not allow a runner to venture past second base and did not give up a hit after Kyle Stowers singled in the third. He retired 10 of the final 11 hitters he faced.

Moore pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up a run on two hits. He walked three, hit two batters and struck out eight. Oscar Carvajal pitched the final 2 1/3 innings for the save.

Nick Bellafronto hit a home run for the Cardinal in the ninth.

Stanford, which hasn't advanced to a Super Regional in five years, meets Sacramento State in Sunday's elimination game.