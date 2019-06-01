Sports
Vallot’s homer leads Lexington to 6-4 win over Charleston
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Chase Vallot hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 6-4 win over the Charleston RiverDogs in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.
The home run by Vallot scored Eric Cole and Freddy Fermin to give the Legends a 6-3 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Charleston cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Max Burt.
Starter Jon Heasley (5-2) got the win while Wellington Diaz (2-1) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.
For the RiverDogs, Brandon Lockridge homered and doubled, driving home two runs. Burt homered and singled.
