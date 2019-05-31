Lebron and Perez shut out Lynchburg, Frederick wins 3-0

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- David Lebron and Luis Perez combined for a shutout as the Frederick Keys defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Perez (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. Zach Draper (0-1) went three innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked five.

In the first inning, Frederick went up 1-0 early on a home run by Jomar Reyes. The Keys scored again in the fourth when Yeltsin Gudino and Yusniel Diaz drew walks with the bases loaded.

Jonathan Laureano doubled twice and singled for the Hillcats. Lynchburg was blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Frederick staff recorded its fifth shutout of the year.

With the win, Frederick improved to 4-1 against Lynchburg this season.