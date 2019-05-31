Rain Rally: Higa holds onto US Women’s Open lead after delay

Jessica Korda, right, speaks with Jaye Marie Green on the 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. AP Photo

Mamiko Higa of Japan birdied three of her final six holes following a nearly two-hour weather delay to shoot an even-par 71 and maintain a one-shot lead Friday in the suspended second round of the U.S. Women's Open.

A day after shooting a 65 for the lowest debut round in tournament history, Higa was a stroke behind Jessica Korda when thunderstorms and lightning caused play to be suspended at the Country Club of Charleston. When things resumed, Higa rediscovered her first-round touch to regain the lead over Korda at 6 under with a 14-footer on her final hole.

There were 45 players on the course when play was halted due to darkness. They'll finish Saturday before third-round play starts.

Korda shot a 68, her lowest score in 38 career rounds in the major tournament.

American amateur Gina Kim had a 72 to join Celine Boutier of France at 4 under. Boutier has four holes to play.