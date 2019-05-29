Agrazal leads Indianapolis to 2-0 win over Charlotte

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Dario Agrazal allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Indianapolis Indians over the Charlotte Knights in a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Agrazal (3-1) struck out five and walked two to pick up the win.

Both runs for Indianapolis came in the sixth inning when Jung Ho Kang hit an RBI single and Kevin Kramer hit a sacrifice fly.

Dylan Cease (4-2) went seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the hard-luck loss in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

The Knights were blanked for the second time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

Indianapolis improved to 6-3 against Charlotte this season.