Frost, Remillard lead Winston-Salem to 6-1 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Tyler Frost hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Zach Remillard doubled and singled twice as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Salem Red Sox 6-1 on Monday.

The home run by Frost scored Yeyson Yrizarri to give the Dash a 2-0 lead.

After Winston-Salem added a run in the fifth on a double by Remillard, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Ryan Fitzgerald hit an RBI single, driving in Marcus Wilson.

Winston-Salem right-hander Lincoln Henzman (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Enmanuel De Jesus (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

For the Red Sox, Fitzgerald doubled and singled twice.