Cloney helps to shut out Tulsa, NW Arkansas wins 4-0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- J.C. Cloney and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Tulsa Drillers 4-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Naturals and a six-game winning streak for the Drillers.

Cloney (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three while allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Dustin May (2-4) went six innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

In the third inning, NW Arkansas went up 3-0 early after D.J. Burt hit a sacrifice fly and Gabriel Cancel hit a two-run single. The Naturals scored again in the seventh inning when Kort Peterson hit a solo home run.

Peterson homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Carlos Rincon doubled and singled for the Drillers. Tulsa was blanked for the fourth time this season, while the NW Arkansas staff recorded its second shutout of the year.