Harris’ homer leads Oaxaca to 14-3 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Alonzo Harris hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 14-3 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Sunday. With the victory, the Guerreros swept the three-game series.

The home run by Harris started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Oswaldo Arcia hit an RBI single and Diego Goris hit a sacrifice fly.

The Guerreros later scored in five more innings to put the game away, including four runs in the third and ninth innings. In the third, Moises Sierra got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Omar Meza, while Alan Sanchez hit a two-run double in the ninth.

Sanchez doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs for Oaxaca.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Oaxaca right-hander Ruddy Acosta (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Raul Carrillo (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Oaxaca improved to 4-2 against Saltillo this season.