Timbers cap 12-game trip with 3-1 win over Union

Portland Timbers' Diego Valeri celebrates a goal with Zarek Valentin (16) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Philadelphia Union in Chester, Pa., Saturday, May 25, 2019. AP Photo

Brian Fernández scored twice and the Portland Timbers beat Philadelphia 3-1 on Saturday night to knock the Union from the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

The game ended Portland's 12-game, season-opening trip because of stadium renovations. The Timbers will return home Saturday to re-open Providence Park against Los Angeles FC.

Fernández gave the Timbers a 2-0 lead with goals in the 31st and 36th minutes. Fernández opened the scoring with a header to finish Andy Polo's pinpoint cross, then finished a counterattack highlighted by unselfish passes late in the charge by Diego Valeri and Diego Chara. Fernández has three goals in his first two games after signing as a Designated Player on May 6 for Portland (4-6-2).

Kacper Przybylkos slotted home an awkward finish in the 47th minute for the Union (7-4-3) that bounced off the post and curved over the goal line with the ball's heavy spin. Valeri capped the scoring for Portland in the 87th minute with a low hard shot from long distance.

The loss ended the Union's six-game unbeaten streak.