Ornelas’ run leads Oaxaca to 11-8 win over Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Julian Ornelas scored on a forceout in the first inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to an 11-8 win over the Saraperos de Saltillo on Friday.

Ornelas scored on the play to give the Guerreros a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Moises Sierra and then went to third on a single by Sierra.

The Guerreros later added four runs in the third and three in the sixth and ninth to secure the victory.

Sierra doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for Oaxaca.

Oaxaca starter Esmil Rogers (4-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Sanchez (5-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Leandro Castro doubled three times and singled, scoring two runs for the Saraperos. Jorge Vazquez homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.