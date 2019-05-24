Florida State’s Van Eyk stymies Wolfpack, 11-0

CJ Van Eyk allowed just one hit over six innings and Florida State had 16 hits Friday night in an 11-0 victory against North Carolina State in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Van Eyk (9-3) struck out 11 before J.C. Flowers worked the final inning. Flowers and Drew Mendoza each contributed three hits and three RBIs for the Seminoles (36-21).

The game was shortened to seven innings.

The Wolfpack (42-16) had already clinched a berth in Saturday's semifinals. They will play Georgia Tech with the winner facing Boston College or North Carolina in Sunday's title game.

The Seminoles scored twice in the first on Mendoza's RBI double and Flowers' single. They added two runs in the third and fourth innings and then tacked on four more in the fifth.

Mike Salvatore and Robby Martin each drove in a pair of runs for Florida State, which is hoping to get a berth in the NCAA tournament in Mike Martin's 40th and final season as coach. The victory was Martin's 2,023rd, extending his mark as the winningest coach in Division I baseball history.