Kirk’s double leads Dunedin to 4-0 win over Florida

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Friday.

The double by Kirk scored Cullen Large and Logan Warmoth to break a scoreless tie.

The Blue Jays extended their lead in the eighth when Kirk and Ryan Noda scored on an error.

Dunedin starter Justin Dillon (3-1) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Hayden Deal (2-3) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings.

The Fire Frogs were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.