Lockett, Brodey carry St. Lucie to 5-4 win over Lakeland

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Quinn Brodey had four hits, and Walker Lockett tossed five scoreless innings as the St. Lucie Mets beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-4 on Friday.

Lockett (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing three hits.

St. Lucie got on the board first in the fourth inning when Cody Bohanek hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Blake Tiberi.

After St. Lucie added three runs, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Nick Ames hit a three-run double.

The Flying Tigers saw their comeback attempt come up short after A.J. Simcox hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Dylan Rosa in the ninth inning to cut the St. Lucie lead to 5-4.

Jesus Rodriguez (2-5) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked one.