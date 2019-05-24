Saint Martin’s tabs SPSCC coach Landon to lead men’s basketball team

For its new head men’s basketball coach, Saint Martin’s University stayed close to home.

The school announced Thursday it hired Aaron Landon — South Puget Sound Community College’s head coach — to replace Alex Pribble. Pribble, who led the Saints to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament, left earlier this month to become the associate head coach at Seattle University.

Landon began coaching at SPSCC in 2013, transforming the Clippers into one of the more competitive teams in Northwest Athletic Conference after going 2-22 in his first season. The Clippers were ranked in the top five of the NWAC rankings from 2016-19 with Landon winning coach of the year in each of those three seasons.

He led the Clippers to a 25-5 record last season and an appearance in the NWAC Sweet 16. His overall record was 102-68 (.600 winning percentage).

“As somebody who has lived in Thurston County for six years, I’ve spent a lot of time here at Saint Martin’s, watching games, and watching a program grow,” said Landon in a press release issued by Saint Martin’s.

“It’s been incredible to see the transformation, and I’m excited to build on that momentum and carry us into the future. I have great admiration for Coach Pribble and what his teams were able to accomplish here. They set a high standard, and as somebody who has sustained excellence, I know how much work goes into that.”

Before coaching at SPSCC, Landon was an assistant coach at Concordia University, a Division II school in Portland, for two seasons.

Saint Martin’s went 51-14 in the last two seasons under Pribble. The Saints went 26-6 last season and lost in the semifinals of the West Region.