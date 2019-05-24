Pochettino’s joke falls flat at Real Madrid

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 8, 2019 file photo, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on before their Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match against Ajax at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Real Madrid says it has never denied its housing facilities to Tottenham for the Champions League final as claimed by coach Pochettino. Real Madrid released a statement Friday, May 24 saying it was “surprised” that Pochettino said in an interview with a Spanish radio station that Madrid president Florentino Perez didn’t let the team stay at the club’s residence in the Madrid suburbs. AP Photo

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's comments about Real Madrid's lack of hospitality didn't go over too well in the Spanish capital.

Pochettino told Spanish radio station Cope, in a joking tone, that Madrid president Florentino Perez told him that he can sleep at Real Madrid City only when he becomes coach of the Spanish team.

Real Madrid says it has never denied its housing facilities to Tottenham for the Champions League final, releasing a statement saying it was "surprised" by Pochettino's comments.

Madrid adds that "all requests submitted to Real Madrid have referred solely and exclusively to the use of the training pitches at Real Madrid City and the changing rooms. And all of them have been granted by our club."

Tottenham is expected to practice at Madrid's training camp for two days before the final on June 1, which will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium — the home of Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool is scheduled to use Madrid's facilities the morning of the final.