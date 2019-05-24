Seattle takes 3-game skid into matchup with Oakland

Seattle Mariners (23-29, fifth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (25-25, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (2-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Athletics: Daniel Mengden (1-1, 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 8-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 72 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Khris Davis leads the team with 12, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Mariners are 11-9 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .317 is seventh in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with an OBP of .393. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Athletics with 24 extra base hits and is batting .259. Mark Canha is 7-for-27 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 14 home runs home runs and is slugging .629. Mitch Haniger is 9-for-35 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .256 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Anderson: day-to-day (neck), Nick Martini: 10-day IL (knee), Khris Davis: day-to-day (hip), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 10-day IL (achilles), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Gerson Bautista: 10-day IL (pectoral), Kyle Seager: 60-day IL (hand), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (right wrist contusion), Omar Narvaez: day-to-day (left knee).